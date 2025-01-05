Great to see a big match on ITV

Big game: Tommy Reffell on the attack for Leicester against Harlequins

PICTURE: Getty images

WELL said Peter Warren, TRP letters 29/12/2024. If you enjoy a sport it is great to support a subscription.

I only watch Gallagher Premiership Rugby on ITV. In recent conversations with Sky about getting Rugby Union on TNT through my Sky subscription I have to have Sky main subscription, I cannot have it through their basic subscription. An absolute scandal, potentially through Sky to get TNT it could cost me £80.00 plus a month.

Well done ITV for showing the occasional English Premi...