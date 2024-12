LOOKING at the London Scottish side in yesterday’s game against Chinnor, I make it nine Harlequins in the starting XV and three more on the bench.

Chinnor, by my reckoning, had one Harlequin and one Leicester Tiger. Embarrassing for the game to have more than 50 per cent non club members. I know this is within the regulations, but some things are plain wrong.

Chris Humphris

