Quite so, Chris, Blake was fantastic

I WAS so pleased to read Chris Hewett’s tribute to Bristol’s John Blake in his recent column.

John Blake was a remarkable figure who was years ahead of his time in terms of his approach to the game. In an era when club matches were often dour, low-scoring affairs, he encouraged an expansive 15-man game in which forwards were as likely to run with the ball as backs.

His charismatic personality ensured that he had the total trust and respect of his players, and he took full responsibilty for Bristol’s style of play.

During his career he captained both Gloucestersh...