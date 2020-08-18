Ben Earl and Max Malins frozen out of Saracens WhatsApp group while at Bristol

SARACENS have kicked Ben Earl and Max Malins out of their players’ WhatsApp group while they are on loan at Bristol.

The duo will be at Bristol until the end of the 2020-21 season, while European and Premiership champions Saracens are playing in the Championship.

Earl and Malins are sharing a flat in the West Country where Bristol appear to be the foremost challengers to leaders Exeter in the Premiership.

Back row Earl, who made his England debut during the Six Nations gainst Scotland, came on as a replacement in the Premiership clash against his parent club at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The 22-year-old came close to scoring within moments of coming on in place of Nathan Hughes, only to be brought down five metres short of the line by Rotimi Segun.

