Bath 28-16 Sale Sharks: Ben Spencer steers Bath through the storm

On a wet and stormy night at the Rec, skipper Ben Spencer plotted safe passage for the champions with yet another immaculate display at scrum-half with England coach Steve Borthwick in the stands to note and inwardly digest.
Henry Arundell goes in for the first try

By Brendan Gallagher

Bath .................................... 28pts
Tries: Arundell 7, Redpath 24, Obano 35, Ojomoh 77
Conversions: Spencer 8, 25, 36, 78

Sale Sharks ......................16pts
Try: Jibulu 47
Conversion: Ford 48
Penalty: Ford 3
Drop goals: Ford 19, 33
Spencer steered Bath around the pitch adroitly, kicked superbly, and his calmness and good decision-...

