Exeter Chiefs 38-15 Newcastle Red Bulls: Red Bulls given the runaround by Chiefs

Exeter have more points after two rounds than they managed in the first eight last season, but for all of another display of finishing by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, they still have a way to go.

By Paul Rees

Exeter Chiefs .................. 38pts
Tries: Feyi-Waboso 9, 27, 55; Vintcent 14, Dweba 35, Skinner 68
Conversions: Slade 15, 28, 56, 69

Newcastle Red Bulls ......15pts
Tries: McGuigan 37, Hearle 77
Conversion: Connon 37
Penalty: Connon 12
The Chiefs won the game in the opening quarter when they skilfully played into the strong wind, but they were far less impressive with it behind them in ...

