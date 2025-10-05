Connect with us

Club Rugby

Saracens 50-17 Bristol Bears: Owen Farrell in charge as Saracens hit the top

Owen Farrell’s first home game for Saracens for 504 days ended in an ominous warning for the rest of the Prem as the Londoners hit the top of the table.
Jack Bracken scores in the corner.

By Adam Hathaway

Saracens ...........................50pts
Tries: Dan 2, Isiekwe 5, Malins 20, Tompkins 37, J Bracken 46, 51; Tizard 77
Conversions: Farrell 3, 6, 21, 38, 47, 78
Penalty: Farrell 16

Bristol Bears ....................17pts
Tries: Marmion 42, 61, 73
Conversion: Worsley 62
Owen Farrell’s first home game for Saracens for 504 days ended in an ominous warning for the rest of the Prem as the Londoners hit the top of the table.
It also ended in another for Bristol, who lost Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Jordan and Joe Jenkins to injury to end a week that robbed them of Harry Randall, Gab...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Club Rugby