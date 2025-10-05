Club Rugby
Saracens 50-17 Bristol Bears: Owen Farrell in charge as Saracens hit the top
Owen Farrell’s first home game for Saracens for 504 days ended in an ominous warning for the rest of the Prem as the Londoners hit the top of the table.
