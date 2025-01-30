Six Nations – France vs Wales Betting Preview

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Wales will head to the French capital under the Friday night lights to take on a potent French side.

Warren Gatland’s squad will be looking to secure their first international Test win in over a year, as well as redeem themselves after last year’s wooden spoon.

On the other side of the field, France are a team that know how to get the job done and will aspire to win this year’s title.

It will be a tough challenge for Wales, but watching how the game unfolds will be interesting, especially considering their previous encounters.

France have historically had the upper hand, but Wales have recorded some memorable victories. There are plenty of exciting betting options to consider for this match.

France

France are a joy to watch on the rugby pitch; they have the perfect blend of power and speed and know how to secure victories in style.

Looking back at the autumn, France had a strong campaign, seeing off the likes of New Zealand and Argentina.

The win against the All Blacks was particularly important, as New Zealand were riding high on momentum after impressive victories over Ireland and England.

Yet, the French did what their European counterparts could not and toppled the rugby juggernaut.

France have an abundance of sensational talent to choose from. Of course, the first name that comes to mind is Antoine Dupont; the scrum-half is back in the Six Nations after missing last year’s tournament to prepare for the Olympic Games.

His vision is sensational—he is an artist with a rugby ball and will be keen to add the 2025 title to his already stacked résumé.

His half-back partner, Romain Ntamack, is a Rolls-Royce of a player who makes every aspect of the game look effortless.

In the front row, Uini Atonio makes his presence known whenever he steps onto the pitch. Furthermore, during scrum time, few do it better.

France will be looking to start this year’s campaign with a dominant display in front of their home crowd.

Wales

Not many people are giving Wales a chance heading into the tournament. Last year, they came away with the wooden spoon, which Gatland will be desperate to rectify this time.

There is a lot of pressure mounting on the New Zealander, and a strong tournament would go a long way in cementing his future.

Looking at Welsh rugby at club level, there are some positive signs, with Cardiff and Scarlets in the URC playoff picture.

However, this Welsh side lacks the same success as teams of the past. Gatland will welcome the return of key players such as Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and Taulupe Faletau for this year’s tournament.

Even though the national team is currently struggling, there is plenty of talent on offer.

Tomos Williams has been on fire in the Gallagher Premiership and will be looking to translate his Kingsholm form into big performances for Wales.

Captain Jac Morgan is always a reliable presence, putting in a significant shift whenever he steps onto the field.

One player flying under the radar is Henry Thomas, who has been a steady force for Scarlets, particularly in scrummaging.

Wales will compete with nothing to lose and have already been written off, which could make them dangerous. However, winning in Paris remains a daunting task.

The Bets

There are some intriguing betting options for this game.

The best bet is for the total number of points to be over 58.5. France will likely aim for a dominant victory, and you would back them to secure a big result against Wales.

However, Wales have shown they can score some well-worked tries, meaning there could be plenty of points on the board by the end of the contest.

There could also be value in backing Jac Morgan to be Wales’s top tackler. The back-rower currently sits 10th in the URC for most tackles, with 116 at a success rate of 87%.

For those who enjoy a long shot, betting on France to win by more than 50 points could yield a sizeable return. Given the talent and form of their squad, France should be able to put plenty of points past Wales.

Best bet: Total number of points to be over 58.5 – 10/11

Value bet: Jac Morgan to be Wales’s top tackler – 15/8

Longshot bet: France to win by more than 50 points – 8/1

READ MORE: Max Llewellyn’s Omission Gives Owen Watkin the Chance to Cement His Place in Wales’ No. 13 Shirt this Six Nations