Max Llewellyn’s Omission Gives Owen Watkin the Chance to Cement His Place in Wales’ No. 13 Shirt this Six Nations

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

I’ll grow to know the road to home in places far away.” Lucky Enough by Zach Bryan was pulsating through my headphones on a glacial January night while strolling through the historic town of Bridgend.

The line above made me think about the unique place a hometown holds in the hearts of those who live there.

Growing up in the heart of the town, you can feel a powerful sense of community. Up and down the area, you will find people who love a fun time and the occasional pint on a Friday night.

The real essence of camaraderie can be felt in every conversation, smile, and handshake. More often than not, a warm welcome follows you wherever you go, like a comforting arm around your shoulder.

The rugby club is no different, which is why it is such a massive part of the town’s identity, with many people growing up surrounded by the sport.

You hear stories of the good old days when you could see the likes of JPR Williams taking on furious competition.

The tremendous history hits you immediately when you go down to the Brewery Field, whether thinking about all the legends who have graced the field or going into the clubhouse to see the majestic wooden board bearing the names of international competitors whose paths crossed at the Brewery Field.

Bridgend has a sensational history, and the rugby team is a major part of it. It makes you think of a particular outside centre whose rugby roots lie firmly in Bridgend.

As the Six Nations, one of the most prestigious rugby tournaments, fast approaches, Wales, after a disappointing campaign last time out, will be looking to bounce back quickly and regain their status as a rugby powerhouse.

There are positives to take from the squad, including young Dan Edwards. However, some noticeable omissions have been made, such as Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer, and Taine Plumtree. One name, however, sticks out like a sore thumb, and that is Max Llewellyn.

The Gloucester star has been on fire as of late in the Gallagher Premiership and is the league’s top try-scorer.

This makes Gatland’s decision to omit him even more baffling. Llewellyn’s absence opens the door for Owen Watkin to truly make his mark on the international stage.

With his resilience, determination, and potential, Watkin could be the game-changer Wales needs in the upcoming Six Nations.

Watkin has been a staple of the Ospreys for many years, and now it is time for him to cement himself in the Wales No. 13 shirt.

The Career of Owen Watkin

Beginning his rugby journey at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, Watkin went on to develop his game at Bryncethin RFC.

Many great rugby players have come from Bridgend; JPR Williams, Gareth Thomas, and Rob Howley have all graced the iconic Brewery Field.

The Brewery Field, a historic rugby ground in Bridgend, has been a significant part of the town’s rugby culture. Watkin also spent time with the Bridgend Ravens, and his time at Bridgend College would have significantly influenced his development.

Bringing through young players is crucial to sustaining the future of any rugby club. Bridgend College has a strong relationship with the Ravens, which has allowed both sides to reap the rewards of their efforts.

The system is designed to provide a smooth transition between youth rugby and the semi-professional game. Players in the pathway can also enrol in courses such as sports psychology, physiotherapy, and coaching.

Training and weight sessions are all part of a student’s timetable, ensuring a balance between education and sport.

This allows athletes to grow not only as players but also as individuals. Notable players to come through this structure include Matthew Morgan, Rhys Webb, and, more recently, Harri Deaves, supporting the idea that the program works.

The Pencoed campus of the college has excellent facilities, and the Ravens often use it for training. Most of the time, the Brewery Field serves as the college’s home ground, meaning athletes in the pathway experience what it’s like to play in a high-profile venue.

The relationship between Bridgend College and the Ravens will be vital to maintaining a consistent stream of players for teams in the area.

It wasn’t long until Watkin made his professional debut with the Ospreys at 18.

Watkin has been a staple of the squad ever since. In 2016, the centre suffered a serious ACL knee injury, which put him on the shelf for over a year.

Despite this setback, Watkin’s determination and resilience shone through as he continued his rugby career with class and elite skill. In terms of an international career, Watkin has been part of the Wales set-up throughout his career; he represented Wales under-18s on a tour to South Africa in 2014, competed in the Under-20s Six Nations, and participated in the 2015 World Rugby Junior Championship.

2017 marked the first time he ran out with the senior national side as he came off the bench against Australia and made his first start against Georgia.

Watkin was a consistent part of 2018 and 2019; he has been a regular squad member since but has struggled to secure a permanent starting role.

The Welshman has been in good form and will capitalise on this momentum for this year’s Six Nations campaign.

On Form for the Ospreys

As stated before, Watkin has been integral to the Ospreys team for several seasons. When it comes to defensive organisation, powerful carrying, and game awareness, he is second to none.

He has been a genuine focal point for the Ospreys, showing an ability to punch well above their weight. After a rocky start, the Swansea-based team flourished under new head coach Mark Jones.

Watkin is also performing at a very high level; hopefully, this translates to the international stage. Looking at his stats in the URC so far this year, Watkin has carried the ball 61 times and gained 134 metres on the attacking side.

This year, in particular, he has shown a remarkable ability to beat defenders, ranking inside the top 30 with 20.

However, his defensive work has always been a trademark of the 28-year-old’s game. He has made 51 tackles with a success rate of 80%, and with outside centre being such an integral part of backline defence, Watkin can provide that stability for Wales.

Furthermore, the centre knows how to turn the ball over; he has six turnovers this year. The No. 13 position lacks depth in Wales, especially after Llewellyn’s omission.

Watkin seems to be the clear favourite to take the starter role, but Scarlets’ Eddie James and Joe Roberts won’t want to sit on the bench.

Roberts has just come off a long injury, and James doesn’t have much experience on the international stage.

It will be a big test for the 22-year-old if he starts in Paris on Friday. Looking at how Watkin compares to James in the URC, they offer different things.

James is exceptional in making metres, as he has made 35 more than Watkin with the same number of carries, with three fewer starts to his name.

Yet, time and again, Watkin has shown that no other Welsh centre can provide the same defensive stability as the 28-year-old.

In addition, his game on the attacking side is improving, which means it is time for him to show what he is about in the famous red jersey.

A Fascinating Six Nations for Watkin and Wales

Wales will be looking to bounce back after an incredibly disappointing calendar year 2024. The rugby-mad nation hasn’t tasted victory in what feels like an eternity.

There are a lot of exciting prospects in the squad, such as Dan Edwards, Ellis Mee, and Teddy Williams.

There are many players who have the potential to be international stars, but they are yet to be proven. Welsh fans shouldn’t expect too much, as the road back to prosperity for Warren Gatland’s team will be long.

They sit at 50/1 to win the competition and 5/6 to have the wooden spoon. It doesn’t get much more challenging than going to Paris on Friday night to face a lethal French side.

Gatland will want to see improvement and build a strong foundation with an eye towards the World Cup in 2027.

Watkin will see this campaign as an opportunity to emerge as a leader and a focal point for a young Welsh squad.

He will still be young enough to produce at a high level in 2027, giving him time to grow and develop as an international player if given enough time in the jersey.

In a Welsh set-up in desperate need of experience, 42 caps will hold much weight. It is time for Watkin to be given consistent minutes as a starter for Wales and show Gatland and Co. what he is all about.