Super Rugby Americas Round Seven Review: Pampas deliver warning to rest of the league with dominant display

By Joe Santamaria

Pampas 72-14 Cobras

Pampas delivered an ominous warning to the rest of the competition with a 72-14 win over Cobras at the halfway point of the regular season.

It was a dream debut for Nahuel Clausen, son of 1986 Football World Cup winner Néstor Clausen. The winger scored the first of his four tries just eight minutes in, after picking a superb line.

Cobras prop Brendon Alves Pinheiro was shown a red card with his team already 17 points down and the onslaught continued, with virtually every Pampas attack leading to a try.

The 48-0 halftime score barely flattered the hosts, who looked back to their fluent best.

Cobras improved in the second half, and the always-industrious Endy Pinheiro finally got them on the board with a try from the back of a maul.

It was only a brief reprieve, though, as Pampas soon put them on the back foot once again, with tries from Justo Piccardo and replacement Nicolas Damorim underlining their dominance.

Cobras head coach Emiliano Caffera must have known a trip to Buenos Aires to face unbeaten Pampas would have been a tall order for his side, but this was a humbling defeat nonetheless.

Dogos 24-19 Yacare

If Dogos‘ title defence is to stand any chance, the second half of the season will need to be drastically better than the first, and there were signs of life in their 24-19 victory over Yacare.

After Yacare took the lead with an early penalty, Dogos burst into life, allowing fullback Mateo Sanchez to score in the corner.

Yacare flanker Ramiro Parada Heit almost scored one of the best individual tries in the competition’s history when he shrugged off four tackles on his surge towards the line, only to be dragged down a metre short.

Yacare scored from the resulting ruck through Ramiro Amarilla to put themselves firmly back in the contest. Both sides traded penalties and Dogos held a slender 13-11 lead at the break.

The defending champions started the second half brightly and extended their lead when center Faustino Sanchez Valarolo powered over out wide.

Yacare’s cause wasn’t helped by their poor discipline, with two yellow cards coming in quick succession. They managed to stay within touching distance however, trading penalties with Dogos before the visitors were shown a red card themselves.

A late Yacare try ensured a tense final 5 minutes for Dogos, who showed good composure to close out the win.

Peñarol 21-16 Tarucas

Tarucas fought bravely but couldn’t get over the line against two-time champions Peñarol, who secured an important 21-16 win away from home that leaves them just on point off table-topping Pampas.

Tarucas took the lead early through a Nicolas Roger penalty, but his opposite number Felipe Etcheverry struck back with an excellent try.

It was then the forwards’ turn and they soon extended Peñarol’s lead when Santiago Civetta Ponce De Leán forced his way over from close range.

Another Roger penalty narrowed the gap but the visitors looked good value for their 14-6 lead at the break.

It was clear that the first score of the second half would be crucial, and it was Tarucas who claimed it after some sumptuous offloads allowed scrum half Simon Benitez Cruz to find the line.

Roger knocked over the simple conversion to make it a one-point game. The game went more than 20 minutes without a score as both sides defended ferociously. Eventually though, Peñarol’s pressure told, and they were able to pull away.

Roger’s third penalty secured the hosts a bonus point that their second-half display undoubtedly warranted.

Round Eight begins with a mouthwatering repeat of last year’s final when Pampas host fellow Argentines Dogos in Buenos Aires.

On Saturday, Selknam will look to continue their recent promising form against Cobras before the weekend closes out in Paraguay, where Peñarol will look to get the better of hosts, Yacare.