Vickery: Genge has been a real beauty

By GARY FITZGERALD

ELLIS Genge has been praised for his leading role in helping lay the foundations for England’s Six Nations resurgence.

World Cup winner Phil Vickery believes Genge, right, has been a colossus in the front row. The Bristol prop may be a beast in the pack, and bulked up to ensure he can put the strong-arm on the opposition but Vickery claims he is a real “beauty.”

Vickery enthused: “Ellis is an absolute beauty! He wears his heart on his sleeve and lives on the edge. His biggest transition recently has been putting on some weight. Heȁ...