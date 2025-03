FRANCE hooker Peato Mauvaka has been banned for three games for a headbutt on Scotland scrum-half Ben White during the Six Nations match in Paris. The 28-year-old threw himself at White while he was lying on the ground after 20 minutes, at which point France led 10-0.

Referee Matthew Carley sent Mauvaka to the sin-bin, while TMO Ian Tempest reviewed the footage and decided it would remain a yellow card.

