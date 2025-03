PAT Lam insists he remains focused on his “massive job” at Bristol Bears after emerging as the bookies’ favourite to become Wales head coach.

“It’s flattering, but for me there’s a massive job this week and this year,” Lam said.

“When I look back at my time here as a club with all of the ups and downs and all of the things we’re doing off the field, I’m really excited by where we are as a club.

“There’s still a few things we need to do, and certainly one of them is to win the title.”

