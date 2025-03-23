Take care of Tom, England are urged

By PAUL REES

ALEX Sanderson believes England will need to manage Tom Curry’s minutes if the flanker is to reach 100 caps.

Curry, who has made 62 appearances for England and started all five of this year’s Six Nations matches, missed most of last season with a hip injury that threatened to end his career. He completed the games against Ireland, France and Wales this year and was replaced in the second half against Scotland and Italy.

“He was looked after by England,” said Sanderson, Sale’s director of rugby. “He is their player when on intern...