The future looks bright for versatile players -Care

By BEN JAYCOCK

Old pro: Danny Care

SUPER sub Danny Care built a 100-cap England career off the back of impacts from the bench but says that in the modern game, Swiss Army knifelike backs are now more important than ever.

International teams now load their benches with forwards, with South Africa and France often operating with just one replacement back.

While scrum-half Care, 38, isn’t a fan of this trend, he says having the ability to play multiple positions gives players, like Elliot Daly, Marcus Smith and Henry Slade, a major advantage in today’s game.

Care told...