Jeremy Guscott’s British and Irish Lions XV – Maro Itoje has the respect to be captain

By Jeremy Guscott

This Lions selection is based on players who are in form and have stated their case based on the Six Nations, or those with pedigree coming back from injury, who will cause Australia the greatest problems this summer.
It provides a comparison with the 2025 Lions team I picked after Round 1 of the Six Nations, and shows how much can change in seven weeks.
The line-up was: Kinghorn; Freeman, H Jones, Lawrence, Lowe; Russell, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Fagerson, Itoje, Beirne, T Curry, Van der Flier, Doris.
Outside Backs
