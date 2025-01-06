Premiership Team of the Week: Fin Smith and Tom Willis impress again to strengthen England cases

By Charlie Elliott

This weekend of Premiership action provided the perfect mix of technical flair and big men bulldozing through that make the game of rugby so enjoyable to watch.

Gloucester upset an in-form Sale Sharks side with a convincing win and Saracens piled the misery on Bristol Bears.

The closest game came at Franklin Gardens, as Northampton Saints edged out Bath with a last-minute penalty.

Here is Charlie Elliott’s Team of the Week as the second half of the season got underway.

Outside Backs

15 – Santi Carreras (Gloucester)

The Argentine maverick ran the show as his impressive Gloucester side got a huge bonus-point victory at home to Sale Sharks.

The fullback was involved in absolutely everything, having plenty of touches on the ball and making things happen with every possession.

A nice finish started off the scoring and his kicking was good despite a couple of wide conversion misses. A crucial man for the Cherry and Whites and a proper talisman.

14 – Max Llewellyn (Gloucester)

Usually a centre, Llewellyn covered at wing for Gloucester and did not look out of place at all in his secondary position.

He looked very comfortable positionally and was in the right place to get a couple of tries that were finished with no hesitation.

An outlet to relieve some pressure at times, his versatility and recent performances may make him an outside shot for the Lions tour in a congested position with quality from all the home nations.

11- Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers)

Won the game with a 67th-minute simple try that gave Tigers a lead that they never relinquished. Looked a threat every time he got the ball and had some good moments defensively.

May finally be upping a gear to become the elite winger that Leicester need.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: Ollie Hassell-Collins of Leicester Tigers dives in for their third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Centres

13 – Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

It was not vintage by any means for Quins in a flattering big win at Newcastle Falcons, but Northmore (who played at 12) had enough to help his team over the line.

An excellent tackle on Jamie Blamire resulted in the opening score of the game and despite an overall lacklustre performance from his team, Northmore had an extra bit of grit to see it through.

12 – Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

A last-gasp Saints winner against Bath potentially changed the narrative of this game, it could have been a different story if Fin Smith hadn’t smashed home his penalty.

But as it is, Hutchinson was a different class and formed a great partnership with Fraser Dingwall.

Alongside some very solid defending, the Scottish international also delivered a brilliant offload to get an assist for Josh Kemeny in the first minute.

Halfbacks

10 – Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Could this be the moment where Fin Smith finally nails down a spot in the England team?

Despite a few misses from both the tee and from his hands, Smith showed immense composure to nail home the decisive points right at the death.

In general, he ran a lot of the play and was a very impressive focal point who showed good variation in what he did. Still only young, the fly-half has a big future ahead of him.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: Fin Smith of Northampton Saints kicks a second half penalty during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Bath Rugby at cinch Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

9 – Tomos Williams (Gloucester)

While his teammate Llewellyn has been described as an outside shot for the Lions tour, compatriot Williams will be straight on that plane and in the starting lineup should he continue his form.

A classy player who dictated the play for Gloucester, the Welshman capped off a great game with a late try to put the game beyond doubt, which followed an early assist that was beautifully improvised for the opening try of the match.

Front Row

1 – Rhys Carre (Saracens)

Sarries out-battled Bristol across the duration of their win, with all of their forwards deserving of praise.

Carre was an absolute tank who scrummaged extremely well and was a key factor in a good victory against a good side.

2 – Tom Dunn (Bath)

His carries were as if he was a man possessed, at times it looked as if he couldn’t be stopped.

Was solid from the lineout as hookers should be but his key moment came courtesy of a massive hit on Fraser Dingwall. Deserved the win but sadly did not get it.

3- Will Stuart (Bath)

This may be a controversial pick as he did concede a few penalties that ended up being costly for Bath, but overall Stuart had a very good game.

Got himself a try to start the short-lived comeback which was well taken.

Had a hard battle with the Saints’ big men, but acquitted himself well, especially against Trevor Davison.

Second Row

4 – Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers)

Got Tigers’ second try of the afternoon which came at a time when they needed it after powerfully going over from close range.

Was good defensively and provided the solidity needed in a game which was always going to be decided on Leicester’s work ethic and desire.

5 – Harry Wilson (Saracens)

It looks as if Wilson was a very shrewd acquisition since his arrival from Doncaster Knights in July.

He has slotted seamlessly into the Premiership and does not look out of place one bit, yet again he was very good in a big win over Bristol and he had the better of his opponents both from the lineout and in general.

Back Row

6 – Ollie Cracknell (Leicester Tigers)

He played as an eight, but Willis was too good to not be selected, and with Cracknell as another strong performer he slots in at six here.

In similar fashion to the Saracens man, he was a brute both on and off the ball and was rewarded with an early try.

He was strong in the tackle and some big carries gained valuable metres for Tigers in moments when Exeter had them slightly nervous.

7 – Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester)

The captain led from the front and absolutely rattled the Curry brothers at flanker.

A great read and interception sealed the deal towards the end when it looked as if Sale were building a bit of pressure.

A very physical performance capped off with a nice bit of technical play, Ludlow was a strong contender for Player of the Match if not for his backs stealing the show.

8 – Tom Willis (Saracens)

Probably the player of the week for any team, Willis was outstanding and a brace of tries only scratched the surface as to how well he played.

He has really started to become a top-level ball carrier and the England shouts coming from anyone involved in rugby are well deserved.

‘Powerful’ is the best word to describe his game against Bristol but those who have watched him consistently know that it is nothing new, he is finally getting proper recognition for his work now though.

