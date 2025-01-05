Premiership

Tomos Williams in control to finish off Sale Sharks

on

More in Premiership:

By Paul Rees

Gloucester ....................... 36pts
Tries: Carreras 5, Llewellyn 20, 60; Hathaway 25, Williams 76
Conversions: Carreras 21, 26, 61, 77
Penalty: Carreras 13

Sale .....................................20pts
Tries: T Curry 39, Cowan-Dickie 56, Roebuck 63
Conversion: R du Preez 40
Penalty: R Du Preez 18
Gloucester may have been mauled but they had far sharper claws than Sale.
A game of contrasting halves saw the home side withstand intense pressure after the break and ride out two yellow cards to seal victory with two smash-and-grab tries.
The second, four minutes from time, ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login