Tom Willis on a rampage to ignite Saracens

By Brendan Gallagher
Saracens .......................... 35pts
Tries: Willis 7, 39; Cinti 47, Burke 16, 77
Conversions: Lozowksi 8, 17
Penalties: Daly 33; Lozowksi 70
Bristol ................................ 26pts
Tries: Randall 21, Ravouvou 61, Thacker 73, Heenan 80+1 Conversions: Worsley 22; Byrne 62, 74
Tom Willis, not for the first time, made an unanswerable case for an England start in the Six Nations, as he spearheaded a hungry Saracens side in a redemption win over Bristol.
A week after the club, admittedly with a very different line-up, suffered humiliation in losing 68-10 at Bath...
