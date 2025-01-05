Tom Willis on a rampage to ignite Saracens

By Brendan Gallagher

Saracens .......................... 35pts

Tries: Willis 7, 39; Cinti 47, Burke 16, 77

Conversions: Lozowksi 8, 17

Penalties: Daly 33; Lozowksi 70

Bristol ................................ 26pts

Tries: Randall 21, Ravouvou 61, Thacker 73, Heenan 80+1 Conversions: Worsley 22; Byrne 62, 74

Tom Willis, not for the first time, made an unanswerable case for an England start in the Six Nations, as he spearheaded a hungry Saracens side in a redemption win over Bristol.

A week after the club, admittedly with a very different line-up, suffered humiliation in losing 68-10 at Bath...