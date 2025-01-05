Harlequins leave it late to power past Newcastle Falcons

By Luke Jarmyn
Newcastle .........................14pts
Tries: Radwan 32, Redshaw 65
Conversions: Connon 33, 66
Harlequins ....................... 38pts
Tries: Chisholm 9, Smith 36, Walker 70, Beard 75, Riley 80
Conversions: Smith 10, 37, 71, 76, 80+1
Penalty: Smith 45
Marcus Smith showed his class on Friday night, being an imperious creator and finisher as Harlequins romped to an emphatic five-try victory on Tyneside.
It wasn’t a vintage performance from Quins by any stretch of the imagination, but they found a way to win and showed the all-court qualities necessary if they want to have ...
