DREAM TEAM

CURTIS LANGDON, THE ENGLAND, NORTHAMPTON AND FORMER SALE, DONCASTER, WORCESTER, & MONTPELLIER HOOKER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe – An All Black who I played with at Montpellier. Such a big man, so good to scrummage with but also moved well and had good skills. The other two I thought about were Alex Waller (Saints) and Ross Harrison (Sale) for their durability and the amount of games they played.

2. Akker van der Merwe – So physical around the park in attack and defence. Made stuff happen with ball in hand. Peato ...