Dream Team – Oskar Hirskyj-Douglas

OSKAR HIRSKYJ-DOUGLAS, THE BLACKHEATH AND FORMER WASPS, HENLEY HAWKS, CHINNOR, ENGLAND SEVENS, LOUGHBOROUGH, BEDFORD AND SALE FC CENTRE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Ellis Genge – Phenomenal player and bloke. Backs up his aggression and determination with solid scrummaging and ball carrying.

2. Robbie Smith – Tore up trees at Bedford and was a top bloke who was always up for a laugh and available for hanging out. Can’t wait to see him tear up some more.

3. Will Stuart – Hilarious in Wasps academy and could eat ludicrous amounts. Glad to see him turning into an En...