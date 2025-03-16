Final laps for the wacky races

PAUL REES SAYS PLAYER WELFARE IS TAKING A BACK SEAT AS THE PREMIERSHIP PREPARES TO RESUME NEXT WEEKEND

Under pressure: Northampton’s Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock and Fraser Dingwall

SO MUCH for player welfare. Six days after the end of the Six Nations, the Premiership resumes on Friday, the second round of derby day, with Northampton facing Leicester in a highly charged East Midlands duel that invariably sparks a power outage.

Northampton, who have ground to make up to reach the play-offs and defend their title, had five players involved in yesterday’s match betwe...