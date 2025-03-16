If you lose all five, then you should be bottom

THE Six Nations eventually acted when it was pointed out that a team could win the Grand Slam but not the title.

Five victories without a bonus point could be beaten by four bonus points wins and one in defeat and also by one try bonus and two in defeat. The rule was changed so that a team winning all five matches will be awarded three extra points, making them unable to be caught.

Yet no such provision is made at the other end of the table. Wales went into yesterday’s final round of matches bottom after four straight defeats.

They were one point behind Italy, who beat them i...