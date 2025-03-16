Time to talk about the 1995 you-know-what

RUGBY MATTERS

A weekly look at the game’s other talking points

BRENDAN GALLAGHER

IT’S ODD how some Grand Slams get lost in the mists of time, seemingly never to be mentioned again. Take England in 1995. Thirty years ago this weekend Will Carling’s team were closing out their third Slam in five years with a 24-12 victory over Scotland at Twickenham with Rob Andrew kicking seven penalties and a dropped goal for the men in white.

Lest we forget England have won only two Slams – 2003 and 2016 – in the 30 long winters that have followed so you would t...