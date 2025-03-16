No Grand Slam is good for the Lions

NO Grand Slam for anybody this year ... but that might be a decent omen for the Lions. In the last 50 years there have been four series-winning Lions tours and each came off the backs of close fought Championships with no Slams from any of the Home Unions.

In 1974 Ireland took the championship with just two wins and a draw while in 1989 France prevailed with Scotland and England in second and third with two wins and a draw apiece. In 1997 all the Home Unions railed behind Grand Slam-winning France while in 2013 Wales and England finished level on eight points, Wales taking the title o...