Sorry, Benhard, but stick with the Springboks

I WISH Benhard Janse van Rensburg no ill, in fact I thoroughly enjoy watching him play for Bristol and I admire his retro mullet, but there is no conceivable reason why he should be deemed eligible to play for England and World Rugby has made the correct call on this one.

Van Rensburg, right, is South African through and through. Between 2016 and 2020 he played for six South African sides before trying his luck in Japan and then washing up at London Irish where his career began to take off. He also played for South Africa at the Junior World Cup in 2016 in the 3rd-4th play-off final, ...