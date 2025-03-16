Should I have focused on one position? I don’t know

Paul Rees looks back at Mathew Tait’s career and finds out how he - and his family - are now living and working in Dubai

TWENTY years on from his Test debut in Cardiff as an 18-year old, Mathew Tait watched yesterday’s match between Wales and England stretched out on the sofa in his Dubai residence and not hankering for a return to his playing days.

Tait, whose 15-year senior career took in stints with Newcastle, Sale and Leicester, as well as 38 England caps, has been in the Middle East since the end of 2022 where he works as the general manager and festival director o...