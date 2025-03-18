PODCAST (S4, E27): Six Nations 2025 Review and picking our British & Irish Lions XV

What a Super Saturday to close what’s been a truly fantastic edition of the Six Nations! Drama, superb tries and headlines typified what’s been two superb months of action.

Join host Ollie Little and the full house of Rugby Paper columnists to review the weekend, discussing the potential start of an era of French dominance, whether Peato Mauvaka should have seen red and where Wales can go now.

The guys also pick their Player of the Tournament, Try of the Tournament and Moment of the Tournament, before having their latest crack at a British & Irish Lions XV now that the auditions are over!

Finally, time for a break for the Rugby Paper Podcast. We wanted to thank you so much at home for your continued investment in the podcast – it wouldn’t be possible without you! We hope to see you again very soon.

Stream this week’s episode of The Rugby Paper Podcast on YouTube (also above), Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, or your favourite podcast app.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.