COME JOUSSAIN, THE LEICESTER AND FORMER NOTTINGHAM, STADE FRANCAIS & CARCASSONNE LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Nicky Smith – Great guy to be around in a changing room even if, as a Frenchman, he is difficult to understand sometimes because of his strong Welsh accent. Top scrummager and pushing behind him is an honour as much as it is an easy job.

2. Julian Montoya – Absolute leader by example and one of the very best in the world at his position. Julian is always driving the standards of the people around him.

3. Luke Tagi –...