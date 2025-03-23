Ambitious Porter keen to show he deserves to start

■By GARY FITZGERALD

WILL Porter is dreaming of following some of his team-mates on the senior international stage. But the scrum-half admits he first needs to twist the arm of head coach Danny Wilson to prove he deserves a regular Harlequins start.

Porter is determined to finish the season in style and help the Londoners enjoy some European and domestic success as they enter the end-of-season “sprint” for silverware.

The 26-year-old has been given more opportunity to show off his speed and ball skills this season with more starts and England hero Danny Care redu...