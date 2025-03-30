DREAM TEAM

GEORGE WORBOYS, THE EALING TRAILFINDERS AND FORMER BATH, CHINNOR, TAUNTON AND COVENTRY FLY-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Beno Obano – He’s just everywhere. An unsung hero of the Bath team. Always good to have him on your team as he’ll work non-stop. Brutal in defence.

2. Alun Walker – One from my Chinnor days. The bloke doesn’t miss a lineout. A safe pair of hands and great scrummager. Hates tackling in his ripe old age but still got it.

3. Will Stuart – For a big guy he can move. He’s got one decent s...