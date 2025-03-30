Itoje ready to follow in steps of Sir Gareth

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

Mr Consistent: England captain Maro Itoje goes past Italy’s Ange Capuozzo

PICTURES: Getty images

MARO Itoje has climbed so high so swiftly that he will soon reach a place above the clouds where Gareth Edwards planted a Welsh flag almost 50 years ago.

England’s captain went the distance in the latest Six Nations just as he had done in the previous five since 2020. In 30 matches spanning six ever-present Six Nations, the unsubbable Saracen played 30 consecutive matches from start to finish without interference from injury, ind...