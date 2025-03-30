Striving to keep the Tigers ahead of the pack

THE old warriors from the ancient rugby tribes of the East Midlands pushed their grudges aside for a few hours last week and converged on an 11th century village, united in paying their last respects to a grand old man of the English game.

Kevin Andrews achieved the rare distinction for an uncapped player of captaining the Barbarians in successive years during the late Sixties when their annual Easter tour of South Wales was in full swing, posing endurance tests on and off the pitch.

The Tigers and Saints gathered at St Thomas a Becket church in rural Leicestershire at Tugby, as reco...