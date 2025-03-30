Knights going back in time to celebrate 150th anniversary

■ By BEN JAYCOCK

President: Steve Lloyd

DONCASTER Knights’ 150th anniversary coincides with club president Steve Lloyd’s 50th year of involvement at the proud Yorkshire club.

Lloyd, 76, joined Doncaster as a player in 1975 alongside best friend and fellow benefactor Tony De Mulder. He continued his involvement following retirement and became president of Yorkshire’s senior club six years ago, taking over from De Mulder.

Doncaster, who hold the record for most promotions won since the league structure began in 1987 with nine, will mark 150 years of exi...