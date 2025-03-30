Sheedy shocked by the negativity

■By SIMON THOMAS

CALLUM Sheedy says he has been shocked by the negativity surrounding Welsh rugby since heading back across the bridge.

The international flyhalf joined his hometown club Cardiff last summer after spending a decade with Bristol.

He has helped put them firmly in the mix for the URC play-offs while they are also through to the knock-outs stages in Europe, with a Challenge Cup last 16 trip to Connacht next weekend.

Sheedy is loving his time with the Arms Park outfit and is enjoying his rugby more than he has for a number of years. But he admits he has been surpr...