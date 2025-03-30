Bulls……………..63 Zebre…………… 24

THE Bulls continue their charge after clinching a commanding nine-try bonus-point win against Zebre.

Bulls opened the scoring inside three minutes as Sergeal Petersen made use of a lineout to score the first of his two tries. Zak Burger also scored but Zebre struck back with a try from Jacopo Trulla while Alessandro Fusco dropped a goal.

But Stravino Jacobs and Jan-Hendrik Wessels scored before Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee, Harold Vorster and David Kriel crossed for further tries after half time. Giovanni Montemauri and Tommaso Di Bartolomeo touched down for the visitors.

