Beirne looking for Munster to step up

By JOHN FALLON

Connacht........ 24

Munster...........30

MUNSTER skipper Tadhg Beirne said they will need to improve for next weekend’s Champions Cup trip to La Rochelle despite producing their best display of the season.

Munster survived an opening half red card and two yellows after the break to ruin Connacht’s big day when they moved this fixture to the home of Mayo gaelic football and attracted a record crowd of 27,870.

“Good to get the win, we knew it would take a lot. It was a great occasion and we’re happy to get the points. But we need to regroup...