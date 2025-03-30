Leinster stand firm to take out Sharks

By JOHN FALLON

Sharks................ 7

Leinster............ 10

A VASTLY understrength Leinster side carved out a brilliant win in a real arm-wrestle contest at Kings Park.

Leinster, having lost at the death against the Bulls last weekend, this time closed out the win. Unlike last week they cleared a ball off their own scrum in the final minute and then in the final play, with the misfiring Sharks opting for the corner with a penalty from 30 metres, defended the lineout to secure only their second win in eight league visits to South Africa.

The fact that it was achieved against a ...