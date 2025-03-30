Horne leads the way for Glasgow

By LUKE JARMYN

Glasgow.......... 42

Lions................... 0

GEORGE Horne became Glasgow Warriors record try-scorer as the Scottish side gave the Scotstoun faithful plenty to celebrate with a lethal showing in unruly conditions on Saturday night.

Jamie Dobie put in a two try man of the match performance for the reigning URC champions who managed the unpredictable 50 mph-plus wind perfectly to get back-to-back wins.

The manner of Glasgow’s six-try win will worry Warriors’ rivals, as not only did they highlight why they’re the league’s best attacking ou...