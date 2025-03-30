Graham sends Edinburgh on their way

By LUKE JARMYN

Edinburgh .........38pts

Tries: Harrison 15, 18; Graham 23, Schoeman 36, Venter 64, Currie 78 Conversions: Thompson 19, 24, 37; C Scott 65

Dragons ............... 5pts

Try: Wainwright 46

DARCY Graham was at his magician-like best with a try-scoring starring performance as Edinburgh demolished the Dragons on Friday night.

The diminutive flyer highlighted what Edinburgh have been missing with a pivotal display in his first game for Sean Everitt’s side since December to help them back into the play-off places.

Graham said: “I’m very happy for u...