Play-offs are still on cards for Scarlets

By ROGER PANTING

Scarlets ..............38 pts

Tries: Murray 20, Penalty 33, Fifita 39, Roberts 44 James 50, Plumtree 61

Conversions: Lloyd 44, 50, 61

Ospreys ...............22 pts

Tries: Morris 1, Hopkins 14, Edwards 74 Conversions: Edwards 1, 14

Penalty: Edwards 7

SCARLETS beat their fiercest rivals for the first time since New Year’s Day 2022 by winning a remarkable game to keep their play-off hopes alive.

When an error-ridden Scarlets trailed 17-0after only 14 minutes, no-one would have given them a prayer but inspired by Tongan forwards, Vaea Fifita and Sam Lousi,...