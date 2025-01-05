SAM CROSS, THE FORMER GB SEVENS AND NEWPORT, OSPREYS, NEWCASTLE AND TARBES FLANKER, WHO IS NOW AT MERTHYR RFC, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Nicky Smith – Has terrible footwork which somehow works for him and has an awful scrum profile which, again, somehow works for him. A great scrummager and great jackaler, who I played with at Ospreys. It’s good to see him doing well at Leicester. Is one cap short of 50 for Wales.

2. Jamie Blamire – Played with him at Newcastle. He’s fast, powerful and dynamic, knows his way to the try line a...