Bok star Van Zyl joins Sarries promotion bid

SARACENS have agreed a deal that will see former Springbok scrum-half Ivan van Zyl strengthen their promotion bid.

The former Premiership and European Champions have seen both Ben Spencer and Richard Wigglesworth leave the club since the summer and needed to strengthen the area.

Van Zyl, 25, who has won six Springboks caps, has spent his club career with the Bulls. He joined their academy after leaving school and made his senior debut five years ago. He was a member of the South Africa U20 squad that finished third in the U20 World Cup in 2015 and won his senior caps two years ago. He will move to London this month.

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall is also thought to be looking for another loosehead prop who can back up experienced pair Mako Vunipola and Richard Barrington.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Bulls, Ivan van Zyl, Saracens