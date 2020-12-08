Steve Diamond leaves Sale Sharks in shock exit

Posted on by in Featured, Latest News, Premiership with

Sale Sharks and director of rugby Steve Diamond have parted ways in a stunning development at the Premiership club.

One month after the club appointed a new chief executive in Sid Sutton, Diamond has departed Sale after eight years in Manchester.

His exit comes so early in the season, with Sharks winning two of their three matches in the Premiership thus far heading into this weekend’s Champions Cup clash at Toulon.

“After 10 proud years with Sale Sharks I have taken the decision to step away from the business,” Diamond said in a statement.

“I feel that this is the perfect moment to hand over to someone else, given the club is now stable and in a great position to compete at the highest level.

“We have acquired a world class training facility, built an academy that is the envy of many premiership clubs and constructed a squad that can win tournaments and trophies at domestic and European level.

“I know Simon and Ged will continue with the progress we have made together, and I now look forward to taking some time out and planning my next challenge.”

More to follow…

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Sale Sharks, Steve Diamond