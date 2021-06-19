Car crash European Cup rules will wreck a great Cup | Nick Cain

THE European Cup is on a slippery slope. It is rapidly being downgraded from a competition which was about becoming champions of Europe – ‘the best of the best’ – to one that throws-in ‘the rest’, and leaves ‘the best’ outnumbered by teams that have not earned their place among the elite.

The competitive edge that has made the European/Heineken Cup such compulsive viewing since its inception in 1995 is being watereddown by a convoluted format which has been padded out with middle-ofthe-road clubs, with too many matches likely to become foregone conclusions.

Most of the pressure for ill-co...