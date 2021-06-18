20-try Sam Simmonds crowned Premiership player of the season

Sam Simmonds has scooped the Premiership player of the season award on the eve of Exeter’s semi-final against Sale Sharks.

The record-breaking No.8 has scored 20 tries in the league this season and edged runner-up Marcus Smith and Exeter teammate Dave Ewers to the accolade.

It comes after Simmonds was also named the RPA player of the season this month for his form which fired him to a British & Irish Lions call-up despite not being included by England for this year’s Six Nations.

The scorer of 20 tries for the reigning champions, Simmonds also faced competition from Bristol’s Steven Luataua and Piers O’Conor, and Leicester back row Jasper Wiese for the prize.

Simmonds follows on from fellow back row Jack Willis winning the award last season.