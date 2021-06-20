George Ford ponders future as Mike leaves Leicester

GEORGE Ford’s long-term future at Leicester Tigers was last week thrown into debut when his father Mike parted company with the Welford Road club.

The England fly-half has 12 months left to run on his £660,000-a-year deal with the Tigers but there is an option to extend it for a further two years.

Ford, 28, who is the Tigers’ marquee player, has until the end of the year to let them know if he is going to take up the option on his deal which will involve him cutting his pay by a third.

Blindside believes the matter is entirely in the hands of Ford, who put pen to paper on the new deal las...