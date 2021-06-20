New ‘boss’ at Harlequins told: We don’t need another shake-up

HARLEQUINS expect to announce Paul Gustard’s replacement by the end of the month and captain Stephan Lewies believes there will be no need for a ‘shake-up’.

When Gustard left the club by mutual consent last January, Quins were in the bottom half of the table but finished fourth and are now set for the final against Exeter.

Former Bath head coach Tabai Matson, who has been working in television in New Zealand since his contract with the Chiefs was not renewed last year, is set to take over, although his title – Gustard was head of rugby – has yet to be decided.

“We are trying to get o...