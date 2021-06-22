Manu Tuilagi forced to pull out of England squad due to injury

Manu Tuilagi has suffered a fresh injury setback that has forced him to withdraw from the team’s training squad for Tests next month against USA and Canada.

Tuilagi has missed a large bulk of the season for Sale Sharks after he sustained a partially torn Achilles tendon last September.

The England centre made his return to action last month and has played in Sale’s last three matches. But it has been confirmed by the RFU that the 30-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday’s Premiership semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs.

After being assessed by Sale’s medical staff, it is believed Tuilagi will play no part in England’s summer schedule, with Tests against USA on July 4 and Canada on July 10 at Twickenham Stadium.

Northampton Saints centre and former England U20 captain Fraser Dingwall has been called up in Tuilagi’s place.

This leaves Dingwall, Leicester’s Dan Kelly, Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence, Bath’s Max Ojomoh as the centre options for this week’s clash between England ‘A’ against Scotland ‘A’.

Dingwall has been amongst seven players to be released by Eddie Jones on Monday – Jack Singleton, Tom Willis, Tom de Glanville, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Tom Parton and Ben Spencer – but is now in the mix to start against Scotland ‘A’. While Will Capon, Max Malins, Harry Randall, Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme all joined the squad.

England head coach Eddie Jones also had to draft in a replacement for Newcastle Falcons lock Sean Robinson last week, after he picked up a knee injury in camp and led to a call-up for Bath lock Josh McNally.

England have supplied 12 players to the British & Irish Lions squad for their upcoming tour to South Africa.

Players representing Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Twickenham showpiece on June 26, with an updated England squad due to be named on June 28.